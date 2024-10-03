Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 9,243 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,243 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,467.5% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,643,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 130.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 135,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.4% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.21.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $89.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.23. The company has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.