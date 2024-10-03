Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Trading Down 34.6%

Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE – Get Free Report) shares were down 34.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 912,889 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,295% from the average daily volume of 65,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.31 ($0.00).

Jade Road Investments Stock Down 18.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 16.98, a quick ratio of 58.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. The company has a market capitalization of £888,850.00, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.24.

Jade Road Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital companies. The firm is sector agnostic and prefers to invest in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, utilities, and real estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jade Road Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jade Road Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.