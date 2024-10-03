Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) PT Raised to $37.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE JHG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 129,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,542. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $39.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,087.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Janus Henderson Group news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 189,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,081,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,659,737.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,087.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 326,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,968 and have sold 25,651 shares valued at $918,158. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,036,000 after acquiring an additional 71,753 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,831,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,456,000 after purchasing an additional 103,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,090,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,741,000 after purchasing an additional 344,582 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 43.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,968,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

