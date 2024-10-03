Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.97. Approximately 75,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 718,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JANX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 3.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 709.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Janux Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,551,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,162,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,839,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Janux Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,551,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,162,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,839,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,157,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,670.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 393,767 shares of company stock valued at $17,857,979. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,965,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $739,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,127,000 after purchasing an additional 378,477 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

