Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 23973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Japan Tobacco Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

