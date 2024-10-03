Jeffrey E. Williams Sells 59,730 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total transaction of $13,550,347.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,148,695.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Apple stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,924,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,400,199. The company has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.50. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Melius Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.