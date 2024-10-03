JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential downside of 22.48% from the company’s current price.

JBLU has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

JBLU traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,221,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

