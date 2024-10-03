JLB & Associates Inc. Has $18.34 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Rollins comprises 2.4% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $18,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 10,233.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 114.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $51.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,129.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,056 shares of company stock worth $698,347 over the last ninety days. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

