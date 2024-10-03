Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $16,854.69 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Bowles sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $16,854.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,880.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gregory Bowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Gregory Bowles sold 26,775 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $137,623.50.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Joby Aviation stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,795,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954,761. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Joby Aviation last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 32.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 216.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

