Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 25.0% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 46.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 32.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 216.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 27.9 %

JOBY stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 11,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $60,830.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 299,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,379.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $39,309.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,031.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 11,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $60,830.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,379.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday.

Joby Aviation Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

