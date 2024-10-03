Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,872,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 5,871,600 shares.The stock last traded at $5.64 and had previously closed at $6.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JOBY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 8.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $1,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,674,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,470,228.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 11,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $60,830.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 299,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,379.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $1,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,674,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,470,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,020 over the last ninety days. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,012 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,357,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 68.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,441,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,054 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 1,018.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 677,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 616,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 435,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

