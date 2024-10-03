John D. Rainey Sells 3,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,862,930.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT remained flat at $80.43 during trading hours on Thursday. 11,590,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,426,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.94. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $81.60. The company has a market cap of $646.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

