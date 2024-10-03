John Huw Thomas Sells 2,000 Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total transaction of C$275,450.00.

TSE DOL traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$137.93. The company had a trading volume of 448,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,767. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$132.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$123.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24. Dollarama Inc. has a 1-year low of C$89.93 and a 1-year high of C$139.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Dollarama from C$141.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$139.18.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

