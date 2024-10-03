John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,361 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 485% from the previous session’s volume of 575 shares.The stock last traded at $49.75 and had previously closed at $48.45.
John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 2.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.68.
John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter.
John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
