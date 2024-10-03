Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CFO Sells $14,191.80 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $14,191.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,516 shares in the company, valued at $6,372,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Vandiepenbeeck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

On Friday, September 20th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $13,728.66.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $13,531.50.

On Monday, August 5th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $12,201.60.

On Monday, July 22nd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $12,953.04.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $75.49. 2,437,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,155,559. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.60. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $78.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $120,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 130,308 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 68,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 398,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,009,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.