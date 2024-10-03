Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520,580 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 686.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,146 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $124,553,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $120,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,693 shares of company stock worth $8,489,465. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JCI opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $78.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

