Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after buying an additional 10,522,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520,580 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 686.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,146 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $124,553,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $120,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,693 shares of company stock worth $8,489,465 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

