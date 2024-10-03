Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) in the last few weeks:

9/30/2024 – Johnson & Johnson had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Johnson & Johnson had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Johnson & Johnson had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Johnson & Johnson had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2024 – Johnson & Johnson was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/9/2024 – Johnson & Johnson had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Johnson & Johnson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/3/2024 – Johnson & Johnson had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Johnson & Johnson was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/8/2024 – Johnson & Johnson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/5/2024 – Johnson & Johnson had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $161.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $387.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.60 and its 200 day moving average is $154.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,446,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 201,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,968,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,035,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

