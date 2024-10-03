Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,191 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.1% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.17 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $387.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.60 and a 200-day moving average of $154.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

