Jon R. Moeller Sells 7,007 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $1,202,751.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,172 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,373.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,791,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,375. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $401.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.89.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

