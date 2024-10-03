Jonathan Vassil Sells 4,780 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $132,740.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,646.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, August 2nd, Jonathan Vassil sold 1,541 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $36,984.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $2,555,000.00.

Shares of Toast stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.88. 4,139,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,319,380. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Toast during the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new position in Toast in the second quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Toast by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush raised Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

