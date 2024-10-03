Jonathan Young Sells 10,000 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $281,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,739.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Jonathan Young sold 568 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $14,870.24.

On Thursday, August 1st, Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $133,750.00.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.65. 551,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,610. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 24.89, a current ratio of 24.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $211,000.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

