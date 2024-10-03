Joseph Gebbia Sells 42,719 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,378.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Airbnb Stock Down 0.7 %
Airbnb stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.29. 2,246,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,271. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.46 and its 200 day moving average is $142.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $7,628,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 488,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,644,000 after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,744,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,503,000 after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
