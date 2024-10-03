Joseph Gebbia Sells 42,719 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,378.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Airbnb stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.29. 2,246,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,271. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.46 and its 200 day moving average is $142.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $7,628,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 488,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,644,000 after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,744,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,503,000 after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

