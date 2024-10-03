Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.89. 21,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 86,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Journey Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

