JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $74.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Insmed from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

INSM traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.29. 283,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,022. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.11. Insmed has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $2,072,208.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $2,686,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $2,072,208.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,882 shares of company stock worth $5,765,446 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $27,891,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Insmed by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 96,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 44,726 shares during the last quarter. Artia Global Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $2,322,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 646,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 150,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

