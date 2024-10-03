JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Boosted by Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.5% of Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,455,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,119,000 after purchasing an additional 333,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,214,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,883,000 after buying an additional 600,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $207.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $595.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.13.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

