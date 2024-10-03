JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $204.50 and last traded at $205.64. 1,595,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 9,111,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $587.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,455,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,119,000 after acquiring an additional 333,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,214,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,883,000 after buying an additional 600,580 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

