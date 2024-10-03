JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $126.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

Shares of RPM International stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,712. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.07 and a 200 day moving average of $113.70. RPM International has a 12 month low of $88.84 and a 12 month high of $129.91.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at $120,590,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RPM International by 9,945.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,072 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 25.3% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 101,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

