JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 659.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,619 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $19,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPQ. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,320,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,216,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,261 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,782.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 933,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 922,558 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 550.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,051,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,049,000 after purchasing an additional 890,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,462.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 794,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 783,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.75. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

