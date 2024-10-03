JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 78.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,246 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,574,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 896,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,022,000 after purchasing an additional 166,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 533,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,784,000 after purchasing an additional 318,881 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST opened at $50.53 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.