JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Holdings Reduced by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.2% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $29,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the period. American Trust raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 781.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 495,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,027,000 after acquiring an additional 439,588 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 352,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,598,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,591,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $50.75.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Dine Brands’ Transformation Plan: A Recipe for Recovery?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.