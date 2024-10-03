JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Holdings Reduced by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.2% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $29,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the period. American Trust raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 781.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 495,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,027,000 after acquiring an additional 439,588 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 352,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,598,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,591,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.