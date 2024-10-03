Julia Brncic Sells 818 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 818 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $16,539.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 110,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,339.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julia Brncic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Julia Brncic sold 696 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $15,506.88.

On Friday, August 16th, Julia Brncic sold 740 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $16,901.60.

EverQuote Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of EVER stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 302,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,320. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $705.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.04. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $28.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 389.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the second quarter valued at about $782,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 9.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,478,000 after acquiring an additional 169,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

