Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 85.40 ($1.14).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JUP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.23) to GBX 91 ($1.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.34) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

In related news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 57,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.08), for a total transaction of £46,217.79 ($61,821.55). 26.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JUP opened at GBX 86.10 ($1.15) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 83.28. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of GBX 71.10 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 96.05 ($1.28). The company has a market capitalization of £442.80 million, a PE ratio of -4,305.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 3.88%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35,000.00%.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

