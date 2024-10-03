Kades & Cheifetz LLC Acquires 2,672 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHJ. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $296,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHJ opened at $49.51 on Thursday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.56.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.