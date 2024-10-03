Kades & Cheifetz LLC Acquires 2,672 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHJ. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $296,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period.
Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of SCHJ opened at $49.51 on Thursday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.56.
Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
