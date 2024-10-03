Kades & Cheifetz LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,333,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,272,000 after buying an additional 848,067 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,567,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,402,000 after buying an additional 894,065 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,949,000 after buying an additional 185,601 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,483,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,630,000 after buying an additional 217,614 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,747,000 after buying an additional 872,043 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.58 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

