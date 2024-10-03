Kades & Cheifetz LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 210.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 336.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of ICVT opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.30. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

