Kades & Cheifetz LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7,346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 57,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.