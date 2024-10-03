Kades & Cheifetz LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTES. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $101.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.43.
About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.
