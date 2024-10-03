Kades & Cheifetz LLC Buys 1,840 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 3.4% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $71,296,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,676,000 after purchasing an additional 496,069 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 149.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 552,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,298,000 after buying an additional 331,607 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9,091.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 234,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 500.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 266,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,179,000 after buying an additional 221,895 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SLYV opened at $84.93 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $89.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.56.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

