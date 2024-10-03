Kades & Cheifetz LLC Cuts Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC trimmed its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Graniteshares Gold Trust comprises about 1.2% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 245,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 113,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 29.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

