Kades & Cheifetz LLC Has $568,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 167,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,931,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 251,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,739,000 after buying an additional 125,344 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Chevron stock opened at $150.97 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $170.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $276.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

