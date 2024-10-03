Kades & Cheifetz LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 640,151 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,351,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,627,000 after purchasing an additional 395,113 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,707,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,462 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,409,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,825,000 after purchasing an additional 240,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,145,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,686,000 after purchasing an additional 166,999 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $48.30.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

