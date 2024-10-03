Kades & Cheifetz LLC Purchases 4,649 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up 1.9% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $3,917,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $403,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $373,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

PGX stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.