Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.84. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 301,601 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $162.49 million, a PE ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.15 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kandi Technologies Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.09% of Kandi Technologies Group worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

