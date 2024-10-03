Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th.

Katana Capital Price Performance

Katana Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Katana Capital Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Katana Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katana Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.