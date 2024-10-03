Kathryn Bueker Sells 1,136 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $597,354.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,695,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $517.72. 315,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,278. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $407.23 and a one year high of $693.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $497.54 and a 200 day moving average of $561.41. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7,010.23 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,781,013,000 after buying an additional 119,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $8,533,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $3,135,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.79.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

