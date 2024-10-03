Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Shares Up 8% – Here’s Why

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01). 3,332,576 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 1,574,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana and Zimbabwe. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

