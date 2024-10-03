KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
NYSE KB traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.73. 142,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,105. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. KB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average is $58.10.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.36. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.
