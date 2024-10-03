KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

NYSE KB traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.73. 142,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,105. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. KB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average is $58.10.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.36. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

