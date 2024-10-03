KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of KB Home worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $935,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in KB Home by 311.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH stock opened at $83.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

