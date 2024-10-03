KE Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 145,040 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,043% compared to the average daily volume of 12,687 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in KE during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,880,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in KE by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,363,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,152 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in KE by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,015,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in KE by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,861,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

KE Price Performance

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. KE has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 billion. KE had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KE

About KE

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.